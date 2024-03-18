Cold start Tuesday before storms return

NORTH TEXAS — Those chilly morning temps might've caught some of you off guard Monday morning – especially if you were still in your spring break daze. Make sure you're ready with the coat Tuesday morning though, it's going to be even colder!

Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will lead to most in North Texas dropping into the 30s. A few spots to the north and east could be dealing with wind chills in the upper 20s by 7 a.m.

Some patchy frost will also be possible for some Tuesday morning. By mid-morning, we'll be in the clear with sunny skies and warming temperatures.

Highs are expected in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday. A few spots to the west could get into the low 70s! And most should be in the 70s by Wednesday, though we'll notice more clouds by then and we'll be waiting for the rain and storms to return to North Texas.

Rain and storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. We have not issued weather alerts at this time.

The next time we could be looking at strong/severe storms looks more likely late Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!