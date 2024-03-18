Watch CBS News
Local

Cold start Tuesday before storms return

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

You'll need a coat Tuesday morning!
You'll need a coat Tuesday morning! 02:44

NORTH TEXAS — Those chilly morning temps might've caught some of you off guard Monday morning – especially if you were still in your spring break daze. Make sure you're ready with the coat Tuesday morning though, it's going to be even colder!

download.png

Clear skies and lighter winds overnight will lead to most in North Texas dropping into the 30s. A few spots to the north and east could be dealing with wind chills in the upper 20s by 7 a.m.

download.png

Some patchy frost will also be possible for some Tuesday morning. By mid-morning, we'll be in the clear with sunny skies and warming temperatures.

download.png

Highs are expected in the mid and upper 60s Tuesday. A few spots to the west could get into the low 70s! And most should be in the 70s by Wednesday, though we'll notice more clouds by then and we'll be waiting for the rain and storms to return to North Texas.

download.png

Rain and storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. We have not issued weather alerts at this time.

download.png

  The next time we could be looking at strong/severe storms looks more likely late Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

download.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on March 18, 2024 / 5:01 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.