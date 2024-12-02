Watch CBS News
Mix of sunny and rainy weather ahead this week in North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — We've had a run of nights in the 30s. After that "almost freeze" last Friday morning, a string of 30s continued at DFW.

It'll be the same tonight as well. A weak cold front will push from north to south overnight, producing a freezing start in some locations just north of the Metroplex by morning.

A cold start to a colder day. After hitting the mid-60s today, we'll be in the 50s for highs the rest of the work week. Rain chances show up on Wednesday for the first time in over two weeks.

We think the rain will show up during the morning commute on Wednesday, peak in the late morning, and move off to the east during the afternoon. More chances are expected on Friday. 

Forecast models are not in agreement on rain chances for Friday and Saturday. The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated. 

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 50s for the rest of the week, at least until Sunday. 

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

