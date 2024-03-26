Cold mornings, mild days ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – It's hard to believe it's spring!

We've started this Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up!

By afternoon, high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll see mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

Tonight will be another cold night with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We'll see mostly clear skies.

After a cold start to our Wednesday, we'll have a mild finish with afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Heads up! There is a slight chance of rain and storms in our Wednesday forecast. We'll likely have a better chance of storms by the afternoon. However, we can't rule out a morning storm or two.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Any storms that develop could produce small hail and gusty winds. In fact, parts of North Texas are under a Level 1 (Marginal) Risk for strong storms. We'll watch it closely.

CBS News Texas

By Thursday, Opening Day for the Texas Rangers, we'll see mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will rise into the low 70s.

Warmer weather is expected for Good Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

Warm southerly winds will take our high temperatures into the low 80s for Saturday and Easter Sunday. We're expecting mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.