Cold mornings and a chilling Halloween ahead

By Jeff Ray

By Jeff Ray

Cold and windy overnight with a few rumbles of thunder
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There is one more round of rain Sunday night and the cold air will stick around. 

Sunday was mostly just sprinkles and drizzles as cold air poured in and held us in the 40s all day. Wind gusts hit 30mph. 

We are expecting another wave of rain overnight into Monday morning.

The forecasted rainfall amounts have not warranted a Flood Watch. It will be a cold, windy night with a few rumbles of thunder.

The rain on Monday is all in the morning, we might even see a glimpse of the sun by afternoon. But the story is just how cold it will be. 

Monday will be the first morning in the 30s since last March. It will be windy and you can expect the feels-like temperature to be freezing.

So have winter coats at the ready as well as hats and gloves. You'll need them for the next couple of mornings.

There is a Freeze Watch out for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The typical low this time of year is in the low 50s.  

The is the potential for a freeze to the north and west of the Metroplex Tuesday morning, frost everywhere else.

For our Trick or Treaters, it's going to take a couple of layers to earn all that candy.

The coldest morning will be on Wednesday. We normally get our first freeze of the season by Thanksgiving. We might get it on the first day of November.

  Winter won't stick around this time. We'll bounce back nicely for some great Fall weather next weekend.

Jeff Ray
October 29, 2023

