Cold morning ahead and a chance for storms in the afternoon

By Erin Moran

Another chilly start in store for North Texas
Another chilly start in store for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS —  There will be another cold start to the day Wednesday. We're expecting partly cloudy skies and temps to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temps will warm into the mid-60s across North Texas Wednesday afternoon, but we could see some isolated storms with a weak disturbance moving through the area.  

The timeframe looks to be 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. Wednesday. We'll watch for storm development out west. If and when these storms get going, they'll likely pulse up quickly.  

The main threats would be hail and strong winds, but these storms will likely pulse down as quickly as they intensify.

The forecast gets quieter Thursday and heading into the weekend. We'll see temperatures warming into the low 80s for this weekend!  

Erin Moran
First published on March 26, 2024 / 4:48 PM CDT

