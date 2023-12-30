Watch CBS News
Cold front moves through North Texas Sunday for a very chilly start to 2024

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - Wow! A 10-degree warm-up between Friday's high temp and Saturday's high temp! Hopefully, you were able to enjoy the 60s Saturday afternoon and the abundant sunshine.

Some will see highs in the 60s on Sunday, but our New Year's Eve forecast features a dry cold front that will be moving through during the day.

Once that front blows through your area, you'll notice the winds shift to the north/northwest and temperatures will begin to fall. This is something you need to be prepared for if you plan to go out for New Year's Eve!

For DFW, temps are expected to be around 40° by midnight but breezy north winds will have it feeling closer to freezing. The farther north you are, wind chills will likely already be in the 20s by midnight.  

And we will all be feeling those brisk wind chills by Monday morning. Area-wide feels-like temps in the 20s are expected by 7 a.m. Monday – a chilly start to 2024!

We do have some rain in the forecast for Tuesday into early Wednesday. We also must watch the system that is forecast to bring rain to North Texas on Friday. A lot still needs to be ironed out with the late-week system, and the track and strength of the upper low would have to be just right to see any sort of rain/snow mix on Friday. 

For now, we're keeping the forecast as a cold rain, but it is something we'll be watching closely.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on December 30, 2023 / 10:38 PM CST

