Cold front drops temperatures Monday, breaking triple-digit streak

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're forecasting a record high for today. And with the Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning remaining in effect through this evening, our weather alert remains in place for Sunday.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

We've got a cold front! And it's coming in faster on Monday than previously forecast, which means highs are expected in the 90s for North Texas as opposed to the 100s.

CBS News Texas

By early afternoon, the front should already be working its way south of the I-20 corridor.

A few showers and storms will be possible in our southeastern counties between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, just given where the front will be during the warmest hours of the day.

CBS News Texas

We won't all see the rain but we get to end the stretch of weather alerts and triple digit days, at least for a time.

CBS News Texas