Cold front drops temperatures Monday, breaking triple-digit streak

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We're forecasting a record high for today. And with the Excessive Heat Warning and Red Flag Warning remaining in effect through this evening, our weather alert remains in place for Sunday. 

wx-8-13.png
wx8-13.png
We've got a cold front! And it's coming in faster on Monday than previously forecast, which means highs are expected in the 90s for North Texas as opposed to the 100s.

wx-8-13.png
By early afternoon, the front should already be working its way south of the I-20 corridor. 

A few showers and storms will be possible in our southeastern counties between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, just given where the front will be during the warmest hours of the day.

wx8-13.png
We won't all see the rain but we get to end the stretch of weather alerts and triple digit days, at least for a time. 

wx-for-8-13.png
Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on August 13, 2023 / 11:42 AM

