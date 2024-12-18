Cold front behind storms drops temperatures across Dallas-Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS – A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for North Texas on Wednesday.

A line of non-severe storms moved through the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex during the early morning hours. By 5 a.m., those storms moved out of DFW but there were isolated storms further east along a cold front.

Rain chances taper off for North Texas and by 9 a.m. skies will be clear.

CBS News Texas

Rain won't impact the morning commute but North Texans will need a jacket for later in the day Wednesday. At 5 a.m., temperatures for some were in the upper 50s to 60s but as the cold front continues to move through, temperatures will drop to the 40s.

Winds on Wednesday will reach up to 32 mph. It will be a breezy day ahead.

The First Alert Weather Day remains in effect after the rain moves out of the Metroplex due to the drop in temperatures – it will be nearly 20 degrees colder than it was 24 hours ago.

Clouds will clear out with lots of sunshine.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will be down to the freezing mark.