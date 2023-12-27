Cold, clear week leading up to New Year's in North Texas

Another cold and clear morning is underway in North Texas. Temperatures started off in the mid to upper 30s, but it feels a few degrees cooler due to a light breeze.

Northwesterly winds will pick up this afternoon making for a chilly yet sunny Wednesday.

Highs will be cooler than yesterday and only reach the low 50s, but it will feel like the 40s due to the winds.

Prepare for even colder temperatures tonight as we drop back to freezing across North Texas.

Our quiet and dry weather pattern continues into the weekend with temperatures warming into the lower 60s.

Enjoy the brief warm up, as a cold front moves through New Year's Eve night returning the colder air and breezy northerly winds.

Temperatures will be in the 40s as we ring in the new year but it will feel like the 30s, so bundle up!

2024 starts off with below normal temperatures, and some areas won't even make it out of the 40s for the first day of the New Year.

Rain looks to return as we get into the middle of next week.