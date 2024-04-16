Watch CBS News
Cloudy skies with highs in the 80s before storms return

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Highs in the mid to upper 80s in store for North Texas
Highs in the mid to upper 80s in store for North Texas 03:16

NORTH TEXAS — After a cloudy (and rainy, for some) start, we warmed into the upper 80s!

It will stay warm and muggy Wednesday, and then we get to Thursday. We've issued a Weather Alert for afternoon/evening storms for parts of North Texas.  

There will be a cap in place for the morning, but as a dryline approaches from the west in the afternoon, we're expecting the cap to eventually erode away. With how warm and humid it will be, instability will be high. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

The SPC has a level 1 "marginal" risk for most of the area, with a level 2 "slight" risk to the northeast.

If the cap erodes away, and with the dryline moving in from the west, I've highlighted the area we think could see some stronger storms starting Thursday afternoon and continuing into the evening.

Once we get past our Weather Alert Thursday, we'll look to the soggy and cool weekend forecast. 1-2" of rain could fall for parts of North Texas Saturday into early Sunday, with some isolated amount closer to three inches of rain.

Erin Moran
Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 5:32 PM CDT

