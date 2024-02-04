Watch CBS News
Cloudy, breezy Sunday with spotty showers but a pleasant work week is ahead

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - It is another gloomy start with patchy, dense fog and overcast skies. Skies remain cloudy all day and keep temperatures from warming up very much; some areas won't make it out of the 50s.

Our Sunday is not only a gray day but also a breezy one.

Northerly winds will pick up around midday, adding a chill to the air and gusting to 35 mph, so keep the jackets handy.

An area of low pressure is working its way through North Texas, and its counterclockwise circulation brings around moisture today.

Spotty light rain showers are possible early this afternoon, but keep those outdoor plans as it won't be a washout.

After a very mild week, wind chills in the 30s and low 40s tomorrow morning may come as a shock to the system! Grab a heavier layer for the morning hours.

Monday's afternoon sunshine is a great improvement from the morning's cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures top out in the low 60s. 

Looking ahead to Thursday, you will want the rain gear handy as showers return to the area.

It will also be one of the warmest days, with highs in the lower 70s.

The work week starts off pleasant and dry with sunshine continuing into Tuesday. But be ready for chilly temperatures Tuesday morning, in the 30s.

Brittany Rainey
Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on February 4, 2024 / 9:19 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

