Clouds linger over North Texas due to Tropical Storm Alberto

By Brittany Rainey

CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Thursday marks the astronomical start of summer, meaning the sun will be at its highest point and it will be the longest day of the year.

Summer officially begins at 3:50 p.m. in North Texas and by that time, temperatures will reach the forecasted high of 92 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will be closer to 100 degrees.

wx2.png
CBS News Texas

Due to Tropical Storm Alberto in the Gulf of Mexico, there will still be lingering cloud cover across North Texas.

As Tropical Storm Alberto moves inland in Mexico, North Texas skies will begin to brighten this afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Tropical Storm Alberto will continue to track inland over Mexico Thursday morning, bringing rain and gusty winds to the country. 

new-wx1.png
CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas meteorologists are watching another area of low pressure for potential development this weekend in the same area of the southwestern Gulf.

new-wx-2.png
CBS News Texas

High pressure builds into North Texas this weekend and temperatures soar into the upper 90s.

This weekend will likely have the first 100-degree day of the year. With the heat index, it will feel like 103-109 degrees, so please remember your heat safety precautions. 

wx5.png
CBS News Texas
First published on June 20, 2024 / 6:41 AM CDT

