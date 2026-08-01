Motorcyclist killed in collision with turning pickup at Cleburne intersection, police say

A motorcyclist died Friday after his bike collided with a turning pickup truck at a Cleburne intersection, police said.

The crash occurred about 12:30 p.m. at State Highway 171 and County Road 1010, according to the Cleburne Police Department.

Police said the pickup was traveling west on County Road 1010 and turning south onto State Highway 171 when the motorcycle, heading north on the highway, struck the truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. The pickup driver was not injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation. CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.