Power outage hits Farmersville amid Extreme Heat Warning

By S.E. Jenkins

FARMERSVILLE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Thousands are without power due to apower outage in Farmersville.

The Farmersville Police Department said Wednesday afternoon the outage is no longer city-wide and utility crews are currently working to restore power. It is unknown when power will be restored to all.

CBSNewsTexas is working to find out what caused the power outage.  

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for North Texas through 9 p.m. Thursday. Feels-like temperatures will be as high as 114°  

ERCOT, the manager of the Texas grid, previously asked consumers to voluntarily cut back on power consumption and says it has managed electricity supply and demand by drawing from a mix of gas, wind, solar, coal and nuclear energy. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:38 PM

