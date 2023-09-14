Dallas man facing charges after intentionally slamming into squad car

Four Dallas police officers hit by driver, taken to hospital

Four Dallas police officers hit by driver, taken to hospital

Four Dallas police officers hit by driver, taken to hospital

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 45 year old man who police said intentionally drove into a Dallas police cruiser, resulting in the injury of four officers, was arrested.

Nick Starling/CBSNewsTexas

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Sept. 14 in the 3100 block of Community Drive for a shooting call. Arriving offices found a gunshot victim who survived and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect, Angel Morales, 22, was inside the home and reportedly refused to come out for officers. Morales tried to escape from a window but was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

While they were investigating, officers were set up on a perimeter around the scene. It wasn't long after that Christopher Ramirez, 45 , drove through the scene perimeter, then around Dallas Fire-Rescue equipment and hit a patrol car.

Law enforcement officials said Ramirez wasn't involved in the shooting connected to Morales. However, the crash caused an officer sitting in the front of the patrol car to be thrown from the cruiser. Then police cruiser struck three other officers standing nearby.

All four officers went to the hospital and later released.

Ramirez stayed at the scene. He's facing four counts of aggravated assault and four counts of passing an authorized emergency vehicle. Investigators said they do not believe Ramirez was impaired when he slammed into cruiser with his car.