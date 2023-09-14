4 Dallas officers hit by driver, taken to hospital

Four Dallas police officers hit by driver, taken to hospital

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Four Dallas police officers have been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver Thursday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers were responding to a call about a domestic dispute involving a woman, her boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend in the 3100 block of Community Drive. CBS News Texas confirmed with police that the ex-boyfriend shot the boyfriend in the leg while two women and kids were in the house. Then, the ex-boyfriend tried to run, but DPD arrested him.

As officers were addressing the shooting and domestic dispute, DPD says a driver hit a marked squad car with one officer inside and then the patrol vehicle hit three other officers. Police say it's possible the suspect, who was taken into custody, was a drunk driver.

All four officers were taken to the hospital, with two having minor injuries.

This story is developing. We'll keep you updated as we learn more information.