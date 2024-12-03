Bundle up, chilly weather sticks around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – Tuesday morning began chilly, with clear skies. Temperatures dipped into the 30s to 40s but some spots were feeling like the 20s to start the day.

High pressure is still in charge of the upper levels leading to a sunny day on tap with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds increase Tuesday night as Gulf moisture increases in North Texas. This increases the chance of rain on Wednesday as well during the morning commute. Coverage should increase in the late morning hours so any lunch plans need to be inside.

Better afternoon rain chances, around 50%, will be east of I-35 on Wednesday, but the activity comes to an end late afternoon into the evening hours. But it will be a cooler and cloudy Wednesday so bundle up and keep the umbrella close by.

The Gulf moisture gets scoured out as a dry front moves through North Texas Wednesday night into Thursday.

After a dry and sunny Thursday, clouds increase late Thursday ahead of the next round of rain in the forecast.

If the cold front stalls closer to North Texas on Thursday, then there could be more coverage on Friday. However, if it is further south and the drier air settles in, there will be more of a dry forecast pattern.

A First Alert Weather Day could be issued for Friday due to a cold and rainy end to the work week. Temperatures will warm up to the 50s by Saturday.

