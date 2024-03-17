Watch CBS News
Local News

Chilly mornings ahead as spring officially begins

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

NORTH TEXAS — We have had generous rain so far this March. We're halfway through and already in the top 20 wettest March in the 125-year history. Today makes a 4-day run of wet weather.

download.png

A cold front went through Sunday. There will be a few clouds and light rain in our southern counties this evening before clearing overnight. It will be a nice start to the work week with much drier air in place and a little bit of a breeze. I'd go with a jacket in the morning.

download.png

I'd certainly have the coat ready for the start of Spring. Just look at the feeks-like temperatures that morning, in the 30s!  

download.png

We are getting a good round of rain every week. The next one arrives overnight Wednesday with storms in the forecast Thursday. We'll keep you posted on the severe threat, right now it is too early to tell. But we could have wet roads for both the morning and evening commute.

download.png

Rain should be gone by the Friday morning commute. It's the third wettest start to March on record. It could be another good rain from this system.  

thumbnail-image005.png

Here is your 7-day. No freezes and no 80s, just typical early Spring temperatures. Sunday could be interesting, we are expecting dryline storms coming in from the West. This could be another severe threat. The First Alert Weather team is keeping you posted.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 6:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.