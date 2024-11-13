Chilly morning across North Texas turns into warm, windy Wednesday

Clouds lingered around North Texas Wednesday morning as a cold front moved through.

Once the front passes through by midday, the winds turn northwest, the clouds clear and it will get breezy and warm. Winds will gust to near 30 mph on Wednesday but with full sunshine, high temperatures will reach the 70s across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Plan for temperatures to cool into the 40s the next few mornings and warm slightly above average to the upper 60s to low 70s on Thursday and Friday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Monday for widespread rain.

A Powerful upper low moves into the West Coast and increases rain chances in North Texas starting Sunday to Monday. At the surface, a cold front and area of low pressure moves northeast out of New Mexico and through North Texas on Monday.

The same powerful low pressure system lifts in the upper plains and the coldest air of the season wraps around it toward the end of next week. Morning low temperatures could be in the 30s by the end of next week due to good cold air advection on the backside of the low.

There could be a First Alert Weather Day for next Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22 due to temperatures dipping in the low 40s to the 30s.

Enjoy the cool mornings and great afternoons these next few days before the clouds increase Sunday with a few showers on the way before the First Alert Weather Day arrives Monday.

