Beautiful Thursday ushers in rain, colder temperatures for North Texas

North Texans woke up Thursday to clear skies and chilly temperatures in the 40s, marking a nearly 15-degree drop compared to yesterday.

While a jacket was needed for the morning chill, warmer afternoon conditions are expected, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s under sunny skies.

It will be another chilly night, a few degrees cooler than this morning, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and clear skies.

Looking ahead, the sunshine will linger through tomorrow, pushing temperatures close to 70 degrees – great for Friday Night Lights.

The weekend is shaping up nicely, but cloud cover and humidity are expected to increase on Sunday in anticipation of an incoming weather system. There's a chance of a few isolated showers Sunday evening, mainly south of I-20.

More widespread rain is projected to begin late Sunday into early Monday morning across western counties. A cold front will track showers from west to east across North Texas during the day.

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to extensive showers, and residents are encouraged to keep their rain gear handy.

Following the departure of the weather system on Tuesday, Wednesday will see colder air sweep into North Texas from the north. Residents should brace for gusty northerly winds.

With afternoon temperatures plummeting into the 50s, some areas could even see temperatures drop into the 30s. There is the possibility of the first freeze of the season by Friday morning.

In addition to the chilly forecast, the weather watch extends to the Caribbean, where Tropical Depression 19 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara. This system is projected to move slowly westward over the coming days, prompting attention from Florida residents as it approaches the Gulf next week.