Child critically hurt in auto-pedestrian accident in Arlington
ARLINGTON - A child was critically injured Thursday Dec. 14 during an auto-pedestrian crash in Southwest Arlington.
Police and paramedics got the call just before 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sublett Road at Park Springs Blvd.
A police sergeant did not immediately have additional information on what happened.
This is a breaking story. Stay with CBS News Texas for the latest updates.
