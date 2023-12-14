Watch CBS News
Child critically hurt in auto-pedestrian accident in Arlington

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

ARLINGTON - A child was critically injured Thursday Dec. 14 during an auto-pedestrian crash in Southwest Arlington.

Police and paramedics got the call just before 4 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sublett Road at Park Springs Blvd.

A police sergeant did not immediately have additional information on what happened.

This is a breaking story. Stay with CBS News Texas for the latest updates.

