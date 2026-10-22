Former Central Texas teacher used Bitcoin to buy child porn, sentenced to federal prison, prosecutors say

A former Central Texas teacher who used Bitcoin to purchase child pornography was sentenced Wednesday to 6½ years in federal prison after investigators found thousands of illegal images in his home, prosecutors said.

Pietro Victor Giustino, 40, a former Belton High School teacher, received the 78-month sentence for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Belton is in Bell County, about 60 miles north of Austin, near Temple and Killeen.

Federal prosecutors said Giustino used Bitcoin to purchase child pornography from a vendor on Sept. 22, 2024.

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FBI agents searched Giustino's Belton home on June 4, 2025, and discovered thousands of illegal images, including those depicting prepubescent children.

Giustino was arrested in July 2025 and pleaded guilty in March 2026.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Wolfe also sentenced Giustino to five years of supervised release following his prison term and ordered him to pay $15,000 in assessments under federal victim protection laws.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Belton Police Department and cooperation from the Belton Independent School District.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.