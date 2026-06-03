Central Texas soldier dies in Iraq during training incident, Department of Defense says

The overseas death of a U.S. Army soldier from Central Texas is under investigation, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, of the Waco suburb of Robinson, died Sunday in a "training‑related incident" at Erbil Airbase in Iraq, officials said.

According to the department, Seibel was an active‑duty soldier supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led coalition campaign launched in June 2014 to defeat the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

Seibel was assigned to the Air Ambulance Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, in Fort Carson, Colo.

The department didn't release any additional information.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.