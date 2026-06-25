Boyfriend charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in Cedar Hill home, police say

Hours after a woman was found shot to death in a Cedar Hill home early Thursday, detectives arrested her boyfriend on a murder charge, police said.

Michael Brown, 47, of Dallas, was taken into custody and is now in the Dallas County Jail. No bond amount had been set, according to jail records.

Officers were called about 3:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Venus Court after reports of a shooting with injuries. Inside the residence, they found an unresponsive woman and attempted life‑saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, the Cedar Hill Police Department said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Brown nearly six hours later and took him into custody, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute and said Brown was the woman's boyfriend.

No additional details were immediately released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.