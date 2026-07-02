Celebrate America's 250th birthday by honoring a hero while helping a military family

Who would you honor — a parent, a neighbor or someone else who served in the military?

What if honoring that person could also help another military family in need?

That's the idea behind 250 Years, 250 Tributes, a campaign from the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Supporters can make a $250 tribute donation in someone's name to help fund programs for veterans and military families across the country. Donors and the heroes they honor will be recognized on the Bob Woodruff Foundation's website and social media channels.

"The 250 Years, 250 Tributes campaign gives people a chance to honor a hero who served while also helping a veteran or military family in need," said Dave Woodruff, co-founder of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. "These dollars go to proven organizations providing housing, legal assistance, job placement and mental health care for our heroes."

Anyone can participate by creating a tribute in honor of someone who served.

"We want to make sure the people who serve our country — and the families who make that service possible — have the support they've earned," Woodruff said. "They had our backs, and we need to have theirs."

The Bob Woodruff Foundation was established in 2006 after ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff was seriously injured while covering the war in Iraq. What began with one family's experience has grown into a mission to support millions of veterans, service members and their families, helping ensure they don't have to face life's challenges alone.

To learn more about or participate in the 250 Years, 250 Tributes campaign, click here.