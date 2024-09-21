CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 3 predictions: Cowboys vs. Ravens

ARLINGTON — The best thing about the NFL is that anything is possible, and the Cowboys' demolishment in week 2 against the Saints is proof of that. Dallas has experienced the highs and lows of the league quickly, and they are ready to reset. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens are experiencing their own early season blows, falling to both the Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders in games that came down to the final seconds.

The CBS Sports team is split for this week's game predictions.

George Teague

I predict a close battle in an exciting showdown between the Cowboys and the Ravens, with both teams showcasing their strengths. The Cowboys' potent offense, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, will likely put up significant points, but the Ravens' defense is known for making crucial stops.

I foresee the Ravens controlling the Cowboys' run game but losing the secondary matchup against the Cowboys' passing attack. The Cowboys manage to edge out the Ravens in an exciting fourth quarter.

Cowboys 30, Ravens 29

Bill Jones

When the schedule came out, this matchup looked like a loss for the Cowboys.

Dallas is 1-5 all-time against the Ravens. My lasting memory of the series was the last game ever played at Texas Stadium in 2008. In the final 4 minutes of the game, Baltimore's Willis McGahee ran 77 yards for a TD and Le'Ron McClain went 82 yards for the clinching score as the Ravens spoiled the Cowboys party that night.

Fast forward to this week. We saw what the Dallas defense didn't do against New Orleans — stop the run. With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield, there's no reason to think the Ravens won't lead the league in rushing again this year.

So, this looks like a mismatch. But there are reasons the Ravens couldn't beat the Raiders at home last week. Three of those reasons are the three unproven replacement starters on their offensive line.

When you look at future opponents, Dallas should be just as desperate as winless Baltimore. Somehow, some way, the Cowboys win, 23-20 — on a Brandon Aubrey 67-yard field goal that breaks Justin Tucker's all-time record by one yard.

Cowboys 23 Ravens 20

Isaiah Stanback

The Dallas Cowboys face going 0-3 at home dating back to last year's playoffs. John Harbaugh and the 2X MVP face going 0-3 to open the season. The probability of either happening is slim, however one will occur.

I can't imagine one of the toughest AFC teams and the league's most dangerous man losing a third straight game. The Cowboys take the L in this one 27-17 at home.

Ravens 27 Cowboys 17

Jett Beachum

Through two weeks, the Cowboys have blown out and been blown out by their opponent. The latter happened last week as the Saints had their way with the Dallas defense, scoring touchdowns on six-straight drives to start the game.

The Cowboys welcome in a 0-2 Ravens team (you read that right) Sunday that has given up the most passing yards per game (257 YPG) in the NFL so far this season. Meanwhile, reigning MVP QB Lamar Jackson and All-Pro RB Derrick Henry lead a Baltimore that ranks 1st in yards per game (417.5 YPG). Expect a high-scoring affair with the more desperate team coming out on top.

Ravens 27, Cowboys 26

Briana Aldridge

Cowboys Micah Parsons made it clear that the loss to the Saints was embarrassing. The Lion is hungry, and one can only hope that the film, filled with mistakes, will help this Dallas defense make the adjustments.

I'm not confident the Cowboys can improve personnel within a week; I saw guys being tossed 5-6 yards off the line of scrimmage. Although the Ravens' defense has its own flaws, it was able to hold the reigning Super Bowl champions within a toe's reach and beat themselves in a 3-point loss to the Raiders.

This game will likely be decided in the 4th quarter, but Lamar Jackson, with the help of Derrick Henry, will be able to squeak out their first win.

Ravens 23 Cowboys 20