CBS Sports Texas Team's Week 13 predictions: Giants vs. Cowboys

ARLINGTON — After quarterback Daniel Jones requested to be released, and veteran running back Saquon Barkley continues to thrive in Philadelphia, the Giants are one of the two New York teams unraveling from top to bottom. Brian Daboll could be starting quarterback Drew Lock with an injured Tommy DeVito, who is questionable as of Wednesday.

As the (2-9) Giants come into AT&T Stadium off a tough 30-7 loss to Tampa, Dallas is riding high with the unexplainable turn of events over Washington. The Cowboys Game Day Crew give their predictions on the possibility of Dallas earning its first home win of the 2024 season in Week 13 against the Giants.

George Teague

I initially thought the Cowboys were a team in disarray, but that perception changed after watching the interviews in the Giants' locker room. Releasing Daniel Jones and starting Tommy DeVito didn't seem to provide the spark the Giants were hoping for.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off an unexpected upset and should have some momentum heading into this game. With that momentum on their side, Dallas pulls out a big win.

Cowboys 24, Giants 17

Bill Jones

On November 28, 1974, Clint Longley, "The Mad Bomber," came off the bench to hit Drew Pearson with the game-winning 50-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds to beat Washington, 24-23.

Exactly 50 years later, Trey Lance comes off the bench to hit another #88 CeeDee Lamb with a 50-yard touchdown pass as the Cowboys beat the Giants, 24-23.

Cowboys 24, Giants 23

Isaiah Stanback

Ok, Turkey Day, the Cowboys won't be able to bowl a Turkey, but they will secure their second straight win. They will-handedly take down the Bad News Giants as NY continues their quest for the first overall pick in the draft. Zimmer Men Roll Out! Coach Zimmer's defense will show out as his pro bowlers will have a day against the Italian Stallion. Wait, is that...yes that's Brandin Cooks returning to add a much-needed hand to his right-hand man, Ceedee Lamb. Momentum is building; can they run the table? We have one; let's make this one number two on the road to lucky number seven.

Cowboys 28, Giants 17

Briana Aldridge

Turkey Day for the Cowboys should end with their fifth win of the season and second over the Giants in 2024. Brian DaBoll's squad is a "hot mess," even more so than the Cowboys.

Despite the injuries and Cooper Rush under center, as of 24 hours before the game, the Giants have yet to determine the starting quarterback as Tommy DeVito is dealing with a forearm injury. The majority of the social media world wouldn't mind seeing Trey Lance thrown into the mix to make the holiday even more special.

Sunday's upset win against the Commanders might have been uplifting enough for the Cowboys to put up 30 against the Giants. I'd like to add at least one of the touchdowns is coming from the defense, possibly two.

Cowboys 31, Giants 23