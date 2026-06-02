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Carbon monoxide leak at Terrell nursing home sends two to hospital, authorities say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

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A carbon‑monoxide leak at a Terrell nursing home on Tuesday night sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

The leak was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Nash Street, where Terrell firefighters began investigating. 

Kaufman County Emergency Manager Steve Howie said five people from Terrell Healthcare Center were evaluated, and two were hospitalized, none with critical injuries.

Howie said residents were moved to an area with lower carbon‑monoxide levels while crews ventilated the building with fans.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

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