Cara Caters receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

NORTH TEXAS – As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons and the Dallas Cowboys to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is Cara Caters, a one-year-old nonprofit in Ellis County already making huge strides in reducing hunger.

The nonprofit, founded by Cara Castellow just last year, was inspired by her mother, an educator for over 47 years, who often shared stories with her about the need among students in Ennis schools.

"That's where the idea came from," Cara said. "But it was like, where the heck do you start?"

Cara started small, relying on donations, volunteers, and a mission to provide meals for kids who don't have food at home on weekends.

"So, this is what we do," she explained. "We divide and conquer, pass out the food to each school, and they hand it out to the kids who need it on Friday."

Cara Caters has distributed 27,000 meals in just one year, an achievement that speaks to the immense need.

"It took off this quickly because that's how many kids need our help," Cara said. "Those big numbers make you feel like you're making a difference. Which is what this is all about."

The impact has been felt deeply, even by the young volunteers.

"I have a friend Michelle at school," said Jessie, a kid volunteer. "She always says she doesn't have a lot of food at home."

Another kid volunteer, Beckham, added, "When they go home, they don't have to be hungry with our help."

Cara says the $1,000 donation will help them continue their work in Ellis County and beyond.

"We're thinking big. I want to go nationwide. I do. And we will."