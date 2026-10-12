Car stolen with 6-year-old inside at North Texas Walmart; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody, and a 6-year-old child is safe after the car the child was in was stolen from a North Texas Walmart Fuel Center on Monday morning, police said.

Crowley police were called to the Walmart Fuel Center on FM 1187 around 9:40 a.m., where a vehicle had been reported stolen with a child still inside.

Police said they used Flock cameras to track the vehicle into North Fort Worth, and, with assistance from Fort Worth PD, located it in the 1200 block of W. Spurgeon Street.

Police said the child was found inside, unharmed, and was safely reunited with his family.

The suspect, 23-year-old Manuel Hernandez, fled on foot but was later taken into custody near La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth.

Hernandez is charged with kidnapping, theft between $2,500 and $30,000, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.

Crowley police said the investigation is ongoing.