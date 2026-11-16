An older woman lost control of her car and crashed into a Lewisville cell phone repair shop Monday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the vehicle remained inside the building as crews checked for structural damage.

Officials said it happened around 1:30 p.m. on I-35, near Round Grove Road and MacArthur Boulevard. Police say an older female driver lost control of her car and crashed into the CPR Cell Phone Repair business.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control.