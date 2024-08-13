Watch CBS News
Candlelight vigil planned for Fort Worth officer struck and killed on duty

By Doug Myers

Fallen Fort Worth Police Sgt. Billy Randolph escorted to funeral home
FORT WORTH – A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Wednesday evening to honor a longtime Fort Worth police officer who was struck and killed Monday while working a fuel spill on Interstate 35W.

Sgt. Billy Randolph Fort Worth Police Department

The event for Sgt. Billy Randolph will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth Police Department's South Patrol Division, 3501 W. Risinger Road.

According to a Fort Worth police news release, parking will only be available at the Vivian J. Lincoln Library, 8829 McCart Ave., and at Crowley Middle School, 3800 W. Risinger Road.

On Tuesday morning, Fort Worth police escorted Randolph from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office to the Mount Olivet Funeral Home.

A day earlier, hundreds of police officers honored Randolph at John Peter Smith Hospital, just hours after he died.

Randolph was standing outside his vehicle at the I-35W fuel spill scene when another vehicle zoomed through the scene in the wrong direction and struck him. Police arrested that vehicle's driver, 25-year-old De Aujalae Evans.

Randolph served with the Fort Worth Police Department for 29 years.

Randolph's funeral services are currently being planned.

