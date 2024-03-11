Calm, warm weather for North Texas before end-of-the week storms

Partly cloudy skies, breezy and highs in the 70s for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — After a cloudy start for North Texas with a few showers, the skies were able to clear around midday and temps warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight, with lows dropping into the low and mid-50s for most.

Temps will warm into the 70s and low 80s the next two days before our next round of severe weather arrives Thursday.

While we're still too far out to get too specific, it does look like there will be sufficient instability for strong/severe storms – particularly on Thursday afternoon and evening.

The main threats will be hail and damaging winds; the tornado threat is low but not zero. While it's still unclear whether there will be severe storms on Friday, it will likely still be disruptive. For now, we are alerting for Thursday and Friday.

The Storm Prediction Center has had our area highlighted for severe storms for several days now. As we get into the 1-3 day range, it will become clearer where the most significant threats lie. Based on what we're seeing Monday afternoon, the best instability is expected east of 35.