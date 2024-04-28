Watch CBS News
Calm start to the workweek in North Texas before storms return

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — There will be a nice, calm start to the workweek before storms are right back in the forecast for the first day of May.

This was yet another big rain this month. We are in the last two days of April and the longest run of dry weather this month at DFW is only four days.

There has been a total of almost 6.5" of rain for the month. Add what fell in March and that is over a foot of rain. That's a third of our annual rainfall in less than 60 days. This is the wettest start to spring in over 20 years.

Enjoy the last two days of April. Monday and Tuesday look warm and storm-free. It will be breezy on Tuesday and a little more humid. Storms are back in the forecast by Wednesday, May 1.

A front moves in Monday night and stalls on Thursday. This brings significant rain chances and, in some spots, more heavy rain.

There is no indication that we dry out anytime soon. The bountiful rains of spring of '24 continue into the new month. Rain chances are in the forecast every day through next weekend. What a start to the growing season. Green just keeps getting greener!

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 7:46 PM CDT

