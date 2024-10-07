Calm, clear days ahead for North Texas as Hurricane Milton intensifies in the Gulf

A cold front slid into North Texas Monday morning, stalling right near the I-30 corridor.

The front doesn't have much fanfare with it but it will drop humidity levels Monday afternoon to around 30% or less in some spots of North Texas and even lower on Tuesday.

High temperatures will cool down to the mid-80s for Tuesday and Wednesday and even that is still around 5 degrees above average for this time of the year.

With lower humidity levels in place, moderate to severe drought and a dry forecast, the fire danger across North Texas increases. Parts of North Texas are under burn bans so keep that in mind as you are doing any home improvements or yard work.

The other big weather story is Hurricane Milton. Milton underwent rapid intensification this morning increasing from a Category 2 hurricane to a strong Category 4 hurricane in a matter of three hours. Check out the impressive structure on the visible satellite this morning:

As of late Monday morning, Milton's winds sustained at 160 mph and strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane.

The latest track still has Milton heading to the west coast of Florida and making landfall as a major hurricane late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Hurricane watches are in effect along the Florida Gulf Coast from Chokoloskee to the mouth of the Suwanee River, including Tampa Bay and the Dry Tortugas.

With plenty of time over the warm gulf waters and on the northeast track, the storm surge is also a concern with nothing stopping Milton from driving water on shore for days before landfall.

There is a storm surge watch in effect for the Florida Gulf Coast from Flamingo northward to the mouth of the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

The World Meteorological Organization retired the name Michael from future use after the 2018 season. Michael has been replaced with Milton for the 2024 season. Michael made landfall in Florida as a Category 5 hurricane with winds sustained nearly 160 mph around 12:30 p.m. near Mexico Beach, Florida on Oct. 10.

If Milton is a Category 4 or 5 at landfall, that will make nine Category 4 or 5 hurricanes over the last eight years.

