Burleson man indicted after FBI finds bomb-making equipment, manifesto at home

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Burleson man faces up to 10 years in prison for possessing a homemade bomb.

Noah Robert Calderon, 22, was charged on April 18 and indicted on May 10 with one count of possession of a destructive device.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Texas, Calderon allegedly embraced white supremacist ideology and had a fascination with high-profile mass shootings. More specifically, the 1999 Columbine High School massacre.

"This defendant exhibited several indicators of potential violence: a fascination with mass shooters, an obsession with weapons, and hatred towards a protected class. What's worse, he had allegedly progressed from ideation to planning and preparation," said U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton.

Court documents say the FBI was made aware of Snapchat images allegedly posted by Calderon in October 2022.

On his social media accounts, Calderon posted images of himself in tactical-style vests, posing with AR-15-style rifles and handguns. He also shared Columbine-themed memes, USAO said.

In those posts, Calderon allegedly shared images of homemade explosives, including one with a marking on it referencing a Nazi paramilitary organization.

In March 2023, the FBI received a tip that Calderon had detonated a homemade bomb in a residential neighborhood – there were 911 calls about a loud concussive sound and smoke, USAO says.

After receiving this tip, FBI agents reviewed Calderon's Google account, finding searches for the Columbine killers, the Charleston church shooter, "pipe bomb how to make," "how to make propane bombs," and "wear [sic] were the propane bombs in Columbine," as well as searches of the names of several local public schools.

Agents also searched Calderon's e-commerce activity, revealing that he allegedly bought two pounds of potassium perchlorate, one pound of aluminum powder, and a striped fuse online.

On April 17, 2023, agents executed a search warrant at Calderon's home in Burleson. There, they found items in the garage that could be used to make and detonate a bomb – including metal bb's, lead and 659.2 grams of explosive powder.

In his bedroom, a handwritten document labeled "manifesto" was found. According to USAO, it glorified the Columbine shooters and showed support for white supremacy.

"In apprehending Mr. Calderon, we may have averted mass tragedy," Simonton said. "We are especially grateful to the tipster who alerted law enforcement to Mr. Calderon's concerning social media posts. We encourage anyone who witnesses worrisome behavior to report it to law enforcement. Texas iWatch is anonymous and available 24/7."