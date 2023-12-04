"Bone chilling"security camera footage shows Tarrant County Sheriff's deputy get shot

FORT WORTH - Newly-released body and security camera video shows the dramatic moments when a man opened fire on Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy Brent Brown.

Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputy Brent Brown was shot while working an off-duty security job at the credit union. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

Brown was off-duty working security on Nov. 27 at the Fort Worth Credit Union on Brentwood Stair Road when he was shot.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes praised Brown' actions that day, stating: "Looking at what actually happened, we can speculate (which I don't normally like to do), but I watched this myself, and I thought what could this person's motives have been? All I can come up with is that he was there to rob the bank, saw the deputy as a threat and wanted to take him out first, and then rob the bank. Little did he know that he had a deputy who wasn't gonna go down so easily."

Chief Noakes spoke to reporters at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth on Monday, Dec. 4.

Calling the footage bone chilling, he described the surveillance video. It showed the man accused of shooting Brown, Leland Williams pacing back-and-forth near the counter before walking up and pointing his gun right at Brown.

A ceiling camera also recorded from above, capturing the moment Brown was shot twice. It also showed him getting up and returning 12 shots to the four shots already reportedly fired by Williams.

Body cams show the response from Fort Worth Police as they arrest the 34-year-old suspect a few hours later.

Brown is still hospitalized, according to the sheriff but recovering well despite bullet wounds to his chest and lower abdomen. While detectives haven't yet determined why Brown was shot, authorities said they believe Williams was planning to rob the credit union.

Williams remains in the Tarrant County jail charged with attempted capital murder.