Born Strong empowers Dallas youth through martial arts training

North Texas Giving Day is right around the corner — a day when you can support a local nonprofit working to make a difference in the community.

The annual event supports more than 3,600 North Texas nonprofits, including Born Strong Martial Arts.

"That's really the goal with martial arts. To train the mind and body to be strong and be able to protect, but hopefully never have to," said Glitter Rose, the founder of Born Strong.

Founder saw need in schools

Rose has a passion for self-defense. Her love for Muay Thai and Krav Maga led her to start teaching in Dallas schools. But there, she encountered a problem.

"For me, one thing that was very difficult about the position I was in at the schools was not being able to help families that couldn't afford the program," said Rose.

She decided to do something about it and founded Born Strong.

Nonprofit serves East Dallas youth

"Born Strong Martial Arts is a nonprofit martial arts school here in East Dallas. We serve underprivileged and low-income youth. Our goal is to create a safer, stronger Dallas through community, awareness, and self-defense education," said Rose.

She believes self-defense can help people regulate emotions and de-escalate conflict — especially young kids.

"Learning self-control and the discipline that goes behind the techniques does help these kids channel a calmer presence and their awareness is heightened and it also heightens their critical thinking," said Rose.

Giving Day connects donors to causes

But like most nonprofits, Born Strong needs help to do good. That's where Communities Foundation of Texas comes in.

"North Texas Giving Day is the largest regional philanthropic event in the United States," said Rebecca Babin.

Babin oversees North Texas Giving Day and works to connect donors with causes they care about.

"We really are focused on the number of donors this year. So already we've had over 30,000 people give and it's not even Giving Day yet. We're looking forward to bringing in more. We want to get over 100,000 individuals to go to the site and give," said Babin.

Donations open through Sept. 18

She encourages people to go online, find a cause they care about, and donate by Sept. 18 — maybe even to Born Strong.

"Just being able to share our story with more people across Dallas-Fort Worth, and already we've seen financial support through the campaign, and giving just started not too long ago," said Rose.

North Texas Giving Day is Sept. 18. To donate to Born Strong or any of the thousands of other nonprofits in North Texas, visit northtexasgivingday.org.