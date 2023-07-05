Watch CBS News
Border patrol agents find migrants smuggled inside hay bales

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents thwarted a human smuggling attempt to hide 13 migrants crossing the border unlawfully hidden inside hay bales. 

It happened on July 1 when border patrol agents encountered the pickup truck hauling hay bales atop a flatbed trailer at the FM 1017 checkpoint.

Agents took the migrants, who were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, to the Hebbronville Station for processing. After record checks were conducted, it was revealed they were in the country illegally, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Homeland Security Investigations is handling the case. They will prosecute the the driver for human smuggling.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 10:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

