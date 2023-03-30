Border patrol agents arrest convicted rapist crossing Rio Grande
LAREDO (CBSNewsTexas) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man on March 30 who was previously convicted of rape in Houston.
Agents said Magdaleno Campos-Escobar, 57, was trying to cross the Rio Grande in west Laredo when they caught him.
Campos-Escobar was taken to the Laredo South Station for processing. While there, agents identified him as having a prior felony conviction tied to the sexual assault.
He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.
