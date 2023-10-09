Body and dash camera footage shows officers take down Arlington car dealership shooter

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Video footage released Monday from the shooting at Vandergriff Honda last month shows officers taking down the suspect, a former employee after he repeatedly fired into the dealership lobby full of people.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 25-year-old Abbas Al-Mutairy pulled into the parking lot of the dealership on W. Interstate 20 armed with a rifle.

According to the release, just after Al-Mutairy arrived, he got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots at the lobby of the dealership, which was full of employees and customers.

As the employees and customers tried to flee from the dealership, security footage shows Al-Mutairy entering the dealership and a service bay briefly before returning to the parking lot near his vehicle.

APD was called to the dealership at 6:31 p.m. and the first officers arrived at approximately 6:36 p.m.

Responding officers immediately found Al-Mutairy in the parking lot holding the rifle in a "low-ready position," APD said. Based on their investigation, detectives believe Al-Mutairy pointed the rifle at the responding officers.

Video footage shows officers take cover as shots are heard before officers returned fire, striking Al-Mutairy. APD said Al-Mutairy was down and the scene was secure by 6:38 p.m.

Al-Mutairy was taken to a hospital and is currently listed in critical condition. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of deadly conduct.

No officers, employees or customers at the dealership were injured.

"I truly believe this incident could have ended much differently and more tragically than it did," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "I'm extremely relieved it did not. I'm also incredibly grateful that no officers or innocent bystanders were injured."

Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, as is standard anytime an officer fires their service weapon.