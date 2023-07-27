Watch CBS News
Blum Fire in Hill County spreads to 300 acres, is 30% contained

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

HILL COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A wildfire that started in Hill County on July 26 has spread to 300 acres and is now 30% contained. 

The Texas A&M Forest Service says five homes have been lost and 25 more structures are threatened by the Blum Fire

The voluntary evacuation order that was in effect Wednesday has been lifted, but officials say to use caution and remain aware of the fire that is still burning. 

FM Road 933 is also reopened. Fire crews are working along this road to suppress the fire. 

Officials say crews will be patrolling the perimeter of the fire and interior roads to suppress any active flames and smoking areas. 

High temperatures and low humidity is expected over the next several days, which could contribute to an elevated fire threat.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 12:25 PM

