Blum wildfire in Hill County is 95% contained, officials say

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Texas cities face record-breaking heat
Texas cities face record-breaking heat 00:44

HILL COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Blum Fire in Hill County is 95% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Officials say some interior pockets of vegetation will continue to burn, but don't pose a threat to containment. Crews will continue to monitor the area.

The wildfire has been burning since July 26.

With triple-digit temperatures and sunny conditions sticking around the forecast, an Elevated Fire Threat remains in effect for much of the week.

Dry conditions, hot weather and the lack of rain could help grass fires to develop and spread quickly. Several burn bans are in effect across North Texas.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 8:20 AM

