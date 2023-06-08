Blue Bell introduces new, coffee infused ice cream flavor

BRENHAM (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Blue Bell has released a new, limited edition ice cream flavor.

Blue Bell

Java Jolt combines Blue Bell's coffee flavored ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl.

It's now available in pint size for a limited time, the creamery says.

"Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt," said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. "The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination!"