Biden speaks with families of Americans missing in Israel, possibly among hostages held by Hamas

Biden to meet virtually with hostage families Pres. Biden plans to meet virtually with families of American hostages 00:26

President Biden on Friday spoke for over an hour with families of 14 Americans who are missing following Hamas' attack on Israel, according to the White House and a source familiar with the conference call.

The president, joined by Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Undersecretary of State John Bass, and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk, spoke with families of 14 Americans still unaccounted for, the White House said.

"The president conveyed directly to these families that they have been in his prayers and reaffirmed for them that the United States government is doing everything possible to locate and bring home their loved ones," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

White House and State Department officials tried to answer questions from families on the call.

The U.S. believes Americans are among the scores of hostages being held by Hamas, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist group. Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Oct. 7 that has killed at least 1,300 people. Israel has retaliated with airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, where health officials say some 1,800 people have been killed.

President Biden spoke with CBS News' Scott Pelley, in an interview for 60 Minutes, before his meeting with the families.

"I think they have to know that the president of the United States of America cares deeply about what's happened to them — deeply," Mr. Biden said. "We have to communicate to the world this is critical. This is not even human behavior. It's pure barbarism. And we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them."

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, at least 27 Americans have been killed in the latest violence.