Parent arrested after bringing handgun to Mesquite middle school, authorities say

A parent reportedly experiencing a mental health crisis was arrested Tuesday after police say they brought a handgun to a Mesquite middle school.

The parent, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody on a charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place, according to the Mesquite Police Department.

Police said the parent never displayed the handgun and did not make it past the second set of entrance doors at Berry Middle School.

The incident happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the school resource officer called for backup to assist with the parent, police said.

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Officers found the parent between two sets of double doors at the school entrance and took them into custody.

"We want to reassure families of several important facts: the individual never entered the school beyond the secured entrance area, the handgun was never displayed, and all students and staff remained safe," Mesquite ISD said in a statement.

"As a precaution, Berry Middle School was placed in LOCKDOWN and later transitioned to SECURE while law enforcement completed its response. Those protective actions were then lifted, and the school has returned to normal operations."

Mesquite police and school officials praised the response.

"We are grateful for the immediate response of our Berry Middle School staff and Mesquite Police Department officers," Mesquite ISD said. "The school's safety procedures and coordinated law enforcement response worked as intended, allowing the situation to be resolved safely.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.