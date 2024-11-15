Beautiful weekend in store for North Texas before rain returns

Pleasant weekend ahead for North Texas followed by rain, cooler temperatures

A beautiful Friday and Saturday are ahead for North Texas before scattered showers and a cold front arrive.

On Friday, there will be sunny skies and temperatures warming into the lower 70s.

Saturday is looking great as well, with partly cloudy skies and breezy southeasterly winds with highs in the mid-70s.

North Texans will wake up to clouds on Sunday morning as southerly winds draw in Gulf moisture to the area.

Spotty showers are possible during the day on Sunday, but it won't be a complete washout. The severe threat remains low during the day due to a lack of instability.

The severe threat increases in western counties late Sunday night as the next system approaches the area.

Showers and storms will track eastward across North Texas by Monday morning, with skies clearing from west to east during the afternoon.

There is a Level 2, slight risk for western counties late Sunday night for wind gusts to 60 mph, hail and an isolated tornado.

The threat shifts eastward to include parts of the Metroplex on Monday morning as the cold front tracks through the area.

CBS News Texas First Alert Meteorologists have issued Weather Alert Days for Sunday as well as Monday due to the weather threats.

Tuesday is looking great and still mild before the next front arrives Wednesday bringing colder airmass.

Temperatures will likely top out in the upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday with breezy northwesterly winds.

