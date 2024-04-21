Watch CBS News
Beautiful Earth Day forecast for North Texas

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Near-perfect Earth Day afternoon in store for North Texas
Near-perfect Earth Day afternoon in store for North Texas 03:01

NORTH TEXAS — What a rainy Saturday. It was a record 2.34" at DFW, but it was over 4" at Love Field, the highest total reported across all of North Texas Saturday.

The Trinity River runs just two miles north of Love Field. The river went out of its banks mid-day soon after the rain showed up. 

 The river is forecast to get below that yellow line and inside its banks by Monday morning.

It was a cool start Sunday morning. It'll be even colder Monday morning, so make sure to put a jacket on the kids as they head out the door.

There is a near-perfect afternoon in store for NorthTexas on Monday. We'll be warmer and more humid by Tuesday and the rest of the week.

We expect a semi-active dryline starting Tuesday and going all the way to Thursday. There will always be at least a slight chance some of these storms could last long enough into the evening to get into our western counties. Below is one model showing just that Tuesday night.

The best rains of spring continue. This is the eighth wettest start to spring in DFW history, of the 124 years of records, and the wettest start in 12 years. 

When is the next big rain? The forecast says Friday:.

The 7-day forecast shows wet weather returns at the end of the week and looks to go into the weekend. Warm weather is sticking around this time.  

If you've been contemplating changing over the closet to your warm-season wardrobe, here is the 10-day temperature outlook. We are in the low 70s on Monday for Earth Day and nothing but 80s follow all the way to the first day of May!

First published on April 21, 2024 / 7:11 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

