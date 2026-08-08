North Texas thrift shop offers affordable back-to-school shopping while helping non-profits

Paying for new clothing as your kids head back to school can be expensive. In fact, Capital One Shopping reports that U.S. families spent $128 billion last year on back-to-school and back-to-college shopping.

But there's a more affordable option.

Racks of girls' clothing greet Leanna Mendoza and her granddaughter, Sofia, as they enter Thrift for Good in Hurst. The prices offered are just as inviting.

"I like to craft. I'm an artist. I have a granddaughter, and she grows quickly, so clothes are expensive to purchase constantly at new prices. We enjoy just seeing some deals," Leanna Mendoza said.

Sofia goes back-to-school shopping as she heads into the third grade.

"I like a lot of the things that are in here. The clothes and everything, but mostly the clothes," Sofia Mendoza said.

Everything in the store is 10% off during the tax-free weekend. Thrift for Good style associate Kendra Rogers said you're not only saving money, but also helping a great cause.

"Here at Thrift for Good, everything is donated, and when you donate, you get to actually pick the charity of your choice," Rogers said.

Donors can choose from more than 400 charities, and 25% of the proceeds go to the non-profit organization.

"We have a battered women's shelter. We have HEB ISD PTA. The one that I truly love ... it's for animals. It's Don't Forget to Feed Me. That is my personal favorite," Rogers said.

Leanna helped her wallet while supporting nonprofits. She shops for clothing and school supplies.

"I'm surprised by how nice the clothing is. Some of it's new. I'm surprised by how well the store's put together," Leanna Mendoza said.

Thrift for Good has a second location in Denton. Click here for a full list of non-profits the stores support.