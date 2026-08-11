CBS News Texas hits the road to get back to school for "Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party: Vol. 4"

You didn't miss your bus, did you?

CBS News Texas was back again to kick the school year off right with "Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party: Vol. 4"! We're bringing you live back-to-school shenanigans from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, while also getting a closer look at how Dallas ISD leaders have geared up for the 2026-27 school year.

Each stop gave parents a chance to hear from school district leaders while offering students a fun kickoff to the school year. The party started in Dallas, with the crew reaching a big finish at Thomas Jefferson High School!

Check out the highlights as the morning team hopped on board and lived it up on the way to campus!