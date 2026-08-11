Watch CBS News
Local News

CBS News Texas hits the road to get back to school for "Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party: Vol. 4"

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

You didn't miss your bus, did you?

CBS News Texas was back again to kick the school year off right with "Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party: Vol. 4"! We're bringing you live back-to-school shenanigans from 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, while also getting a closer look at how Dallas ISD leaders have geared up for the 2026-27 school year.

Each stop gave parents a chance to hear from school district leaders while offering students a fun kickoff to the school year. The party started in Dallas, with the crew reaching a big finish at Thomas Jefferson High School!

Check out the highlights as the morning team hopped on board and lived it up on the way to campus!

Dallas ISD gets back to class with new electric school buses by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: Dallas ISD Dist. 1 Trustee Lance Currie by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Thomas Jefferson High School students show off rebuilt campus by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: TJHS Head Football Coach Bobby Estes by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: Dallas ISD Chief Construction Officer Brent Alfred by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: Michael Autovino learns how to drum...? by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: Who's ready for lunch? by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: TJHS wrestling head coach Roberto Garcia by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: A welcoming committee for Madison and Carmen! by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: TJHS principal Ben Jones by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: More book checkouts from school libraries? by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: TJHS cheer's got spirit, yes they do! by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: New menu items at Dallas ISD by CBS TEXAS on YouTube
Don't Be Tardy to the School Bus Party, Vol. 4: Making food work for busy families by CBS TEXAS on YouTube

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue